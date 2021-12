Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Tuesday that the family Sri Lankan manager, who was lynched in Sialkot last week, will continue to receive the monthly salary.

Pakistan Announces Lifetime Salary for Family of Sri Lankan National Killed In Sialkot

The premier made the announcement while addressing a condolence reference held in Islamabad for the Sri Lankan manager Priyantha Diyawadana, who worked at a garment factory in Punjab’s city.

He further added that the business community of Sialkot has collected $100,000 to be provided to the bereaved family of Diyawadana.

At the event, PM Imran Khan also awarded a certificate of appreciation to Malik Adnan, who tried to save the Sri Lankan citizen from being lynched by a mob.

He said that Malik Adnan’s valour act is an example for the whole nation, adding that people will remember him for standing against the beasts.

He announced that Adnan would be awarded the Tamgha-i-Shujaat, the top

civilian gallantry award, on March 23, Pakistan Day.

The prime minister also vowed that nobody will be spared resorting to violence under the garb of religion.

He said that Prophet (PBUH) was sent by Allah Almighty as a blessing for the whole world. He said the Holy Prophet brought an ideological revolution and united humanity. He said that the message of the Last Prophet was based on humanity and justice.

Expressing regret over the Sialkot incident, the premier said that such an inhumane act brought embarrassment to the entire nation and damaged its image. He said that the way horrific incident of Army Public School united the whole nation against terrorism, now the government has also decided that Sialkot like despicable incidents will not be allowed in future.

Imran Khan said the purpose of establishing Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority is also to bring together all religious scholars and educate our youth about the life and teachings of the Last Prophet, state broadcaster reported.