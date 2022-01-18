Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) have agreed to sign bilateral agreements between the two countries including an extradition treaty for the exchange of convicted prisoners soon, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

Pakistan and United Kingdom Agrees to Ink Extradition Treaty

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and UK High Commissioner Christian Turner in Islamabad on Tuesday. Both sides said that bilateral agreements would further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashid said Pakistan and the UK have long-standing ties and “we attach immense importance to our relations”. He said the Pakistanis residing in the United Kingdom were also helpful in promotion of bilateral ties.

The British high commissioner also lauded “friendly and multi-faceted relationship” between the two countries. He also appreciated Pakistan’s assistance in evacuation of foreigners and Afghan citizens from Kabul.

The decision on the extradition treaty between Pakistan and the UK came a day after the special ministerial committee constituted by the federal cabinet held its meeting in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the committee decided that the agreement will be signed in the best interest of the public. It also decided that the British authorities will be further consulted before presenting the agreement to the federal cabinet for final approval.

The deal will allow Pakistan and the UK to repatriate their convicted criminals. However, it will only allow the repatriation of citizens sentenced by relevant courts.

Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) have agreed to sign bilateral agreements between the two countries including an extradition treaty for the exchange of convicted prisoners soon, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and UK High Commissioner Christian Turner in Islamabad on Tuesday. Both sides said that bilateral agreements would further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashid said Pakistan and the UK have long-standing ties and “we attach immense importance to our relations”. He said the Pakistanis residing in the United Kingdom were also helpful in promotion of bilateral ties.

The British high commissioner also lauded “friendly and multi-faceted relationship” between the two countries. He also appreciated Pakistan’s assistance in evacuation of foreigners and Afghan citizens from Kabul.

The decision on the extradition treaty between Pakistan and the UK came a day after the special ministerial committee constituted by the federal cabinet held its meeting in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the committee decided that the agreement will be signed in the best interest of the public. It also decided that the British authorities will be further consulted before presenting the agreement to the federal cabinet for final approval.

The deal will allow Pakistan and the UK to repatriate their convicted criminals. However, it will only allow the repatriation of citizens sentenced by relevant courts.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and Interior and Accountability Advisor Shahzad Akbar attended the meeting chaired by Interior Minister Rashid.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and Interior and Accountability Advisor Shahzad Akbar attended the meeting chaired by Interior Minister Rashid.