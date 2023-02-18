Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday admitted that “Pakistan has already defaulted, and we are living in a bankrupt country,” blaming establishment, bureaucracy, and politicians for the current economic situation.

‘Pakistan Already Gone Bankrupt’, confesses PMLN’s Defense Minister

Addressing the annual convocation ceremony of a private college in Sialkot, the minister acknowledged that the country has already gone bankrupt, and that the solution to the country’s problems lies within the country itself and not with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“You may have heard many people talking that Pakistan will go default or a meltdown will take place, but I want to say that Pakistan is not defaulting, it has already happened, and we have to stand on our feet,” said Asif.

He blamed the establishment, bureaucracy, and politicians for the current economic situation.

The PML-N leader suggested that one-fourth of Pakistan’s debt could be paid off if only two golf

clubs built on expensive government land were sold.

Khawaja Asif claimed that golf clubs were built on 1500 acres of government land and Pakistan can pay off a quarter of its debt by selling two of its golf clubs.

The defense further said that the solution to all problems exists in the country, but we are looking towards International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Some PTI leaders, notably Fawad Chaudhry and Shiren Mazari, have strongly criticized Khawaja Asif’s views.

“Defense Minister of imported government admits that Pakistan is already in default. In 10 months, they have brought Pak to this sorry state,” Mazari wrote.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry called the defense minster a ‘security risk’. “One on hand Shaukat Treen is facing sedition case while on the other the real country’s enemy Khawaja Asif is playing with the country’s fate,” he tweeted, asking the finance minister Ishaq Dar to take notice of the defense minster’s statement.