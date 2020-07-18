Pakistan Allows Same Family Members To Sit Together In International Flights

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allowed families to sit together while travelling through international flights in view of the declining number of current cases.

The aviation authority of Pakistan has ended the condition of social distancing for families in international flights as the passengers belonging to the same family could sit together.

The revised rules sent to the airport managers and airlines’ administrations stated that those travellers holding one identity card and the family members could sit together.

Moreover, the authorities have also relaxed the restrictions for vacating three lanes for emergency seats in the international flights and asked airlines to vacate only one lane for emergency purpose.

It is also advised to the airlines’ administration to fill 70 per cent passenger seats in an aircraft. The latest decision of CAA for relaxing the rules for emergency seats and social distancing was welcomed by the administrations of airlines.

Earlier on July 1, the Civil

Aviation Authority (CAA) had issued SOPs for domestic, chartered and private flights.

The SOPs that had come into immediate effect on July 1 will be implemented until August 31.

According to the SOPs: