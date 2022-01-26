Another private airline, Q-Airways has been allowed to start flight operations in Pakistan by the government.

Pakistan Allows Another Private Airline to Start Flight Operations

The approval was given on Tuesday in a meeting of the Federal Cabinet’s meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry addressed a press conference after the meeting and said that the Cabinet has okayed a Regular Public Transport (RPT) license for Q-Airways.

“The airline will initially operate flights between Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad,” he announced.

The government has inducted new players in the aviation industry under the National Aviation Policy (NAP), 2019. It had approved the renewal of a

license issued to the upcoming airline K2 Airways in October 2021, and AirSial was also launched in December 2020 under the same policy.

Q-Airline will become Pakistan’s fourth private airline and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) expects it to generate more employment opportunities. Depending on its success, the airline might even operate on international routes in the future.

A spokesperson for the CAA revealed that Fly Jinnah and Jet Green Airlines have also applied for RPT licenses.

He said that “the process for permission to these airlines for starting domestic flight operations in the country is underway,” and added, “Apart from CAA, multiple government institutions are involved in the process that may take time”.