Pakistan is a Heaven for many British Pakistanis who buy luxury properties and precious jewellery after funnelling “dirty money” they earned from the UK.

Pakistan A Haven for Britons To Buy Luxuries of Life With Dirty Money Earned from UK

Dirty money continues to flow unhindered from UK into the Pakistan and vice versa.

Criminals from UK continue to purchase high value assets, such as real estate, precious gems and jewellery, cars via their extended family in Pakistan to launder illicit funds.

Many of British-Pakistanis who are loaded with dirty money, think themselves superior citizens and above law, they think they can do

every thing in Pakistan with the dirty money they brought from UK.

The report, put together by the Treasury and Home Office, has named Pakistan, China, Hong Kong, Russia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the hotspot countries from where the most flow of money takes place.

The report findings suggest that the illicit flow of money both ways between the two countries has held on well without any obstacles.

The report said that corrupt politicians from Pakistan are buying high value assets in the UK and fraud and drug sellers from the UK are buying high value assets in Pakistan, using cash and dirty money.

Organized crimes, said the report, cost the UK economy an estimated £37 billion per year.