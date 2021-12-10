Pak Govt. approved Online Voting, Especially for Nawaz Sharif Living in London

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has said that the government has approved online voting especially for Nawaz Sharif.

According to details, while talking to media in London, Ali Haider Zaidi said that inflation cannot be defended. “The federal cabinet is also trying to find a solution,” he said.

Talking to the media, the federal minister said that he has been an overseas Pakistani but he does not have dual citizenship while inflation in Pakistan is less than in London.

During the talks, the minister said that inflation is an international issue that is declining. “The problem

of our government is good governance instead of inflation which we will overcome,” he said.

Regarding online voting, Ali Zaidi said that the government made the law and the parliament approved it. Now it is the job of the Election Commission to act on it, he maintained.

Zaidi said that the Election Commission would implement it and conduct voting through EVM (Electronic Voting Machine). Ali Haider Zaidi said that we have approved online voting, especially for former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif. If Sindh policy is removed from the international report then corruption will end.

He said that homeless people live outside the Avenfield of Sharif family. The government is taking steps to overcome all issues including inflation and good governance.