The most expensive car in Pakistan was registered with the Excise Department in Punjab days back but now the identity of the owner has been revealed.

Owner of Pakistan’s Most Expensive Car ‘Lamborghini’ A Gift from Dad to Son

ARY NEWS’s programme, Bakhabar Sawera on Monday aired a news item highlighting that one of the most expensive cars in Pakistan has been registered by the excise authorities.

It has now emerged that the Lamborghini sports car was registered in the name of Syed Arjumand Bukhari, who imported it to present it as a gift to his son on his birthday.

The owner hails from a business

family in Lahore and imported the vehicle to give it to his son as a birthday present.

According to a report, the Excise department of Lahore registered on Monday its most expensive car in history worth over Rs115 million which declined earlier due to the system’s cap.

The Punjab government’s Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department in Lahore registered its most expensive Lamborghini sports car against a tax payment of Rs4.5 million (Rs4,532,000).

Reportedly, the excise department had excused itself from registering the same vehicle some days back owing to the fact its system had a cap of Rs100 million worth. Before the Lamborghini, the most expensive car that was registered with the department was the Mercedes GT worth Rs90.8 million.