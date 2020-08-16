For the first time in the history of the country, the federal government has decided to provide digital banking facilities to the overseas Pakistanis within the country.

Overseas Pakistanis To Get Digital Banking Facility Soon: PM Khan’s Special Assistant Zulfi Bukhari

According to details, the digital banking facility under Roshan Digital Account programme will enable overseas Pakistanis to open their accounts in the country and operate it from abroad.

The programme is being finalized by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari and the overseas ministry under which the Pakistanis living abroad could open their bank accounts in the country without showing their presence in the country.

They would be able to avail from all banking

facilities including funds transfer, bill payment and e-commerce banking services. Besides this, the overseas Pakistanis could also avail from investment opportunities using the bank accounts.

They could invest in the stock exchange and avail from banks’ fixed account policies other than using the accounts for investment in housing projects launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They would also be allowed to open their accounts in foreign or local currency.

The consultation with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)and other commercial banks on the matter has been finalized and soon the project would be launched.

Zulfi Bukhari said that the project was a long-time demand of the overseas Pakistanis and they are going to fulfil it soon. This will open avenues of investment for the Pakistani community living abroad, he said.