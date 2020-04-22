Overseas Pakistanis Request Govt To Repatriate Dead Bodies Of Victims

Overseas Pakistanis have requested the federal government to help them bring back the bodies of their relatives who have died from abroad, saying that they want to bury their deceased loved ones in their native country.

Many people have written letters for the repatriation of Pakistanis residing in different parts of the world. The applicants have asked the government to help in transportation of the bodies.

Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis and Senior Advisor, Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar has confirmed the updates and added that applications have been received from Italy, Germany, Spain, Bosnia and France.

The grievance commissioner has also issued notices over these applications for a report to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his condolences on Friday at the death of “countless” Pakistani nationals who he said had died outside the country.

The Prime Minister had tweeted: I am saddened by the news of the death of countless Pakistanis living & working abroad. Many died while serving in the front-line. My condolences & prayers go their families.

But there was no mention of bringing the stranded

dead bodies back home.

Earlier Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Division said on Sunday it was discouraging the air transportation of bodies of citizens from abroad. WHO issued guidelines on the handling and burial, these guidelines included keeping the movement and handling of the body to a minimum.

Abdul Sattar Khokhar, a senior joint secretary at the Aviation Division “This is dangerous, and we can’t afford any risk at this critical time,” he said, and added that his ministry had received some requests for the transer of bodies from families whose loved ones had died in France in recent months. No final decision had been made on the subject yet, he said.

He added however, that in case of any “extreme emergency, or a special case,” the government could allow the repatriation of dead bodies.

However flight operations for the Pakistanis stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have started, with the first special flight carrying 227 passengers, including three bodies