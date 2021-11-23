Overseas Pakistanis extend gratitude to Imran Khan, Zulfi Bukhari for right to vote

Overseas Pakistanis in the United Kingdom, Europe, America and the Middle East extended their gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari for the right to vote.

The overseas Pakistani community has thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking up the issue of overseas Pakistanis’ voting rights “seriously” whilst also appreciating Zulfi Bukhari’s role for championing the cause for three years when he served as the minister for overseas Pakistanis.

British Pakistani Syed Qamar Raza said: “PTI has corrected that wrong and given them the right to vote. The PM deserves congratulations on this achievement. This has not been an easy journey. We engaged with Zulfi Bukhari and he was always there to lead this issue. He is not in the same ministry today but credit where it’s due and we saw him in action both in the UK and Pakistan.”

Maliha Rajpoot who hails from West London Zulfi Bukhari saying that it was overseas Pakistanis’ dream to be able to take part in the country’s political system as stakeholders.

“Imran Khan always stood up for overseas Pakistanis and his mission has been effectively carried forward by Zulfi Bukhari who has been personally helpful to me when I reached out to him. To be honest, nobody else in the government offered me any help in my land dispute. This has strengthened my belief in Pakistan,” she said.

Noting overseas Pakistanis’ generous contributions for their country in times of crises, Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier said the community held a “special place” in his

heart and termed them Pakistan’s “biggest asset”.

“If we truly tap this asset, then we won’t need IMF or any other loans. But unfortunately, we never considered them as assets and instead of easing their lives, we created more difficulties for them,” the PM had said.

Amanat Hussain from Spain said he met Zulfi Bukhari during a visit to Islamabad with a delegation of Pakistanis from Europe for voting rights.

Hussain said: “I found Zulfi Bukhari to be very passionate about overseas Pakistanis’ voting rights and he promised us he will convey our views to the PM. Within three days, he met the PM and then informed us that he had passed on our message to him and assured us of his resolve. We are thankful to them for this step in the right direction.”

Asif Butt from Manchester highly appreciated the steps taken by the Overseas Ministry in the last three years to engage with the overseas Pakistanis.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that the passage of legislation regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs) also made him “very happy” and noted that rapidly changing technology was bringing ease to humans’ lives in all spheres.

Earlier, the joint session of the Parliament passed the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021 regarding the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The passing of the amendments now allows the use of electronic voting machines as well as granting voting rights to overseas Pakistanis, however the Election Commission of Pakistan has also cast doubts on the workability of EVMs.

Opposition leaders have termed the electronic voting machines as “evil and vicious” while accusing the government of trying to “steal the next elections by deploying them at polling stations across the country.”