Overseas Pakistanis Can Vote and Make Difference of 20-30 Seats in General Elections

Zulfi Bukhari said that the voting mechanism of Overseas Pakistanis is not a difficult task. We are not bringing anything new, he added.

He said that technology is being used all over the world and every Pakistani can be linked through technology. Bukhari went to say it is not necessary to reach every Pakistani for the first time, but it would

be a milestone if we address 70 to 90 per cent of the overseas nationals in the first round.

The PTI stalwart said that the opposition used to say that overseas should be given the right to vote but they opposed it practically as they know that majority of overseas are the supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Zulfi Bukhari said that there was no evidence presented against him in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

On Wednesday, the joint session of the Parliament passed important bills including the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the Second Election Amendment Bill 2021, allowing overseas Pakistanis to cast their vote in the general elections.