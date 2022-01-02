Overseas Pakistanis Are Great Asset of Nation: Governor Punjab

Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Overseas Pakistanis are great asset of nation; we have given overseas Pakistan the right to vote.

I think there should be special seats for overseas Pakistanis in the federal and provincial assemblies as well. Overseas are leaving their mark in medicine and other fields all over the world. Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority is providing clean drinking water to the poor people to save them from deadly diseases. He was talking to Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor, King Edward Medical University and overseas Pakistani Doctors including Dr. Muhammad Aslam, Dr. shafique gull, Dr. Rizwan Khalid, Dean Prof. Asghar Naqi, Prof. Balkees Shabbir and Registrar KEMU Dr. Rayasat Ali during a meeting at Governor House Lahore.

Appreciating the role of Overseas Pakistani Doctors in reforming the medical sector in Pakistan, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that this Pakistan belongs to all of us and it is the responsibility of all Pakistanis to play a role in the provision of basic

health, education and other facilities for the people in country. The enthusiasm with which the doctors and other medical staff of Pakistan have worked during the Corona days is commendable. For the successful operations of the tele- medicine helpline in Pakistan during corona days Pakistani doctors and other medical staff has worked on front line.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the steps which present government is taking to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis are unprecedented. Prime Minister Imran Khan has granted the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis as promised and the government is also ensuring protection of lives and property of overseas Pakistanis. Whenever there is a difficult time in Pakistan, Overseas Pakistanis always step forward to serve the poor. We are proud of the services of our Overseas Pakistanis.

During the meeting, Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor, King Edward Medical University, briefed Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar regarding the services of overseas Pakistani doctors in the health sector of Pakistan.