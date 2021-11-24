The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government decided on Wednesday to give over one million overseas AJK residents the right to vote in general elections. This was decided in a cabinet meeting chaired by AJK premier Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

Over A Million Overseas Azad Kashmir Residents to Get Voting Rights in Elections

The cabinet also approved an Amendment Act to provide financial assistance to widows and orphans under which a special fund will be set up in the region. Furthermore, it was decided to collect the data of Ehsaas programme beneficiaries to ensure a transparent financial assistance system for widows and orphans.

Some other decisions taken during the cabinet meeting included introducing the ‘one-dish’ system in weddings and other social gatherings, which must be winded up before 10pm.

The cabinet was apprised of the

progress made so far by the committee formed to look over amendments to the Accountability Act, and directed it to finalise the recommendations for the next meeting.

While addressing the cabinet, the AJK premier said that all resources will be utilised for the welfare of the people of the region, according to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

He added that PM Imran was taking effective steps for the prosperity and wellbeing of the common people, adding that it was his government’s mission to serve the people regardless of their political affiliations.

“Impartial accountability is the top priority of the government and the process of accountability will be initiated sans any discrimination,” PM Niazi stated.

The AJK premier also expressed serious concern over the arrest of human rights activist Khurram Parvez in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). He urged international human rights organisations to play their role in the Parvez’s release.