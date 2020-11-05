Hasad Shafiq was fuelled by drink and drugs during the crime spree when he was aged 17 and homeless, Bradford Crown Court heard.

Out of Control Burglar Hasad Shafiq Jailed for 7 years, Victim Beaten with Metal Bar

Shafiq had already racked up three robbery convictions, an attempted robbery and three offences of having a bladed article in a public place, dating from when he was 15.

Shafiq, now 19 and remanded in HMP Doncaster, was on bail for possession of a kitchen knife in Bradford city centre on March 30 last year when he committed the first of the latest robberies.

Shafiq approached a man on Listerhills Road, Bradford, shortly before 7pm on May 9, 2019.

Shafiq asked for some change and when the man told him he did not have any, he threatened: “I’m just going to stab you if you don’t give me your money.”

The frightened man withdrew £10 to hand to Shafiq from nearby

cash point.

He commit a second robbery and an aggravated burglary, both on June 15 last year.

He was with older and more sophisticated criminals when he joined in the robbery of a club goer on Tetley Street, Bradford, at around 5am.

Shafaq arrived when the man was already being set upon in an affray in the city centre.

The teenager and his hooded accomplices assaulted and robbed him of his £250 phone while a woman video streamed the attack to her laughing friend.

Victim was trapped using the woman for ‘her services’. Once the woman was in the man’s flat, Shafiq and his accomplice turned up armed with a metal bar and a stick.

The woman stole the man’s wallet and the older man took him in a headlock while Shafiq struck him repeatedly with the metal bar.

Shafiq was sentenced to a total of seven and a half years’ detention in a young offender institution. He will serve two thirds of the sentence before being released on licence.