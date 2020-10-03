Out of 5000 Illegal Migrants Only 76 Deported, Home Office Figures Reveal

Only one in 70 migrants who crossed the Channel since April have been deported, Home Office figures have revealed as Priti Patel vows to fix the ‘broken’ asylum system.

The Home Secretary plans to make the announcement at the Conservative Party conference, starting today as a virtual event.

She is understood to be setting out a ‘fair border bill’, which will make people put forward all their reasons for refugee status at the start of their asylum application in the hope of deterring them from extending the process, and will come into place after the Brexit transition period.

It follows the Home Office revealing that only 76 of the 5,330 migrants who made the crossing in the last five months have been deported from Britain.

Speaking on the plans, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told The Times: ‘Of course we scope a whole range of things, including how we use our international partners or otherwise to deal with that.

‘That happens all the time. We won’t be doing our job if we didn’t know all options whether it’s to rule them in or out.’

He suggested Ms Patel would present changes to the law, adding that the cabinet will

stay united in stopping abuse while sticking to the UK’s ‘best traditions of being a haven for those who flee persecution’.

The past week has seen several reports emerge describing extraordinary measures being mooted by the Home Office to get to grips with migration.

One claimed that Ms Patel had instructed her department to weigh up the logistics of shipping migrants to islands and far-flung overseas territories for processing, including Ascension Island, 4,000 miles away in the south Atlantic.

Others revealed proposals for a wave machine in the Channel to push back boats trying to make the crossing, and a plan to house those who do reach British waters on disused ferries.

‘The idea of sending people to Ascension Island, creating waves in the English Channel to wash boats back and buying ferries and oil rigs to process asylum claims shows the Government has lost control and all sense of compassion.’

It came as a plane chartered by the Home Office flew a single Channel migrant out of the country earlier this week – after last-minute legal challenges blocked 29 other removals.

The latest migrant crossing came as it was revealed that asylum seekers who are being housed in an army barracks in Kent are being crammed into rooms of 20 people.