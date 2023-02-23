Jannat Mirza recently made headlines after her breakup with now ex-fiance Umer Butt, however, people are still in dilemma if the TikToker has pulled out a prank just as last year.

‘Our breakup was mutual’: Jannat Mirza on parting ways with Umer Butt

Earlier this month on Valentine’s day, she announced that she and her fiance have broken up. Now in a recent brief interview, she addressed calling off the relationship with finance and said that it was a mutual decision and not a publicity stunt.

Mirza said that she doesn’t need any publicity. Talking further about her Valentine’s Day video, she said that it wasn’t directed toward anyone rather it was copied content from another girl.

She further said, “We mutually ended our relationship, if things don’t work well between the two people,

they should part ways in a decent way, it should be done like that and we did that.”

Talking about the meaning of a breakup message, she said that she does not want to talk about it. On the question about being friends with Umer Butt, she said that she would not say anything.

Previously, in November last year, the couple apparently called it quits. However, it turned out to be a jibe at Butt’s clean-shaved look. Mirza took to her Instagram to announce her breakup with Butt.

She had written, “I’m not in a relationship anymore, I’m single, Don’t ask me why.” Butt later clarified the reason behind Mirza’s Instagram Story. He had lost a bet he placed during a cricket match. Jannat Mirza is a famous Tiktok Star, who was born in Faisalabad and enjoys a good numbers of followers.