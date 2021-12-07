Other Side of 4 Women Beaten, Paraded Without Clothes in Faisalabad

Four women were humiliated in a crowded bazaar in Faisalabad’s Bawa Chak Market on Monday as they were first mercilessly beaten and then paraded without clothes.

The video that soon went viral, four women can be seen being tortured on the streets of the Punjab city. A woman cries out for mercy as she is dragged out of an electronic store.

Saddam, the owner of the store, as well as, his employee Faisal Zaheer Anwar along with Faqeer Hussain, the owner of a neighboring sanitary product store, have all been arrested.

One of the victims, who works a sanitation worker, told police that she and three other women went to Bawa Chak Market at around 10:30 am for work.

Asiya Bibi, a plaintiff who registered the case, stated that she is a resident of Mohalla Rashidabad, chak no. 123JB and spends her time collecting waste papers and cardboard in the streets. She said that on 6th December she and Nasira, another woman called Nasira Yousuf, and Saima went to collect wastepapers in the Chowk Bawa Chak

Market.

She continued that upon being thirsty, they went to Usman Electric Store and asked for water, and as a reaction, the shopkeepers started chanting that we are thieves and before torturing the ladies.

According to Aasia Bibi, the accused started dragging the four women publically in the market, and kept beating them for about an hour. The accused also filmed the women without publically.

According to the plaintiff, when Nasira’s father learned about the incident he came and rescued us from the unfortunate act.

The affected women said that they have been severely abused and the police authorities should take strict action against the accused involved in the incident and provide them justice.

Yet in a CCTV footage from inside the shop, all the woman can be seen stealing from the shop.

Yet in another video it can be seen the victim women have taken off their clothes by themselves outside the shop and then they were dragged in the shop.

Who is on fault, women are thieves or the shopkeepers mishandled the women. Police have started investigation of the case from all the angles.