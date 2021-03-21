Osama Bin Laden Funded PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif, Claims Former Envoy

Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States Abida Hussain has claimed that the slain al Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden had supported and funded former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

“Osama supported Nawaz Sharif at one time. However, that is a complicated story. Osama used to extend financial assistance to Nawaz Sharif,” she said during an interview with a private news channel.

She recalled that at one time Osama Bin Laden was popular and liked by everyone including the Americans but at a later stage, he was treated as a stranger.

Abida, also an ex-cabinet member of Nawaz Sharif’s government, said that she was appointed as an ambassador during the first premiership of Nawaz Sharif after she lost the election.

According to Abida,

during her stint, the then President Ghulam Ishaq Khan had tasked her to keep the Americans engaged in talks till Pakistan completes its nuclear program in 18 months. “The US administration including the diplomats, and senators used to advise Pakistan against the execution of the nuclear program,” she revealed.

The former ambassador further said though she used to be spied on in the US, she did not undertake any suspicious activity which could be used against her by intelligence agencies.

She also revealed that she visited Pakistan five times to get briefings from the president during 18 months. Abida said she used to avoid using the phone knowing that it could be tapped.

She said most of her conversations used to be with President, and not the prime minister. “This is also because President Ghulam Ishaq Khan did not trust anyone,” she maintained.