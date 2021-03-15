Only Ink Thrown at Shahbaz Gill on Visit to LHC

Ink was thrown at Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill as he arrive Lahore High Court on Monday.

They hurled ink at the SAPM on the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC) where he arrived to appear in a case. They also tried to throw eggs at him but PTI workers present there thwarted the bid and thrashed the attackers.

Addressing correspondents after the incident, Gill named it “ghunda gardi” (thuggery), accentuating that he was “absolutely fine”.

While talking to the media, Gill described the incident as hooliganism and said the Opposition had actually thrown the ink of their own black deeds on him.

“We won’t return 10 slaps instead of one. We won’t revile inh return for [their] curses.”

The LHC had summoned Gill on an appeal challenging a criminal case enrolled by the Islampura police on his grievance.

Tahir Mobeen and Turkish residents Cemil Senocak and Yemen Yemenoglu had filed the appeal.

The police enlisted the main data report on Jan 13 against the solicitors under sections 419, 420, 468, and 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). They fought that Gill used his political position to get the fabricated case registered against them.

A criminal protest under criticism charge is likewise forthcoming against Gill by M/s Platform Turizm Tasimacilik, an auxiliary of Al-Bayrak Group of organizations. The company sought action against the special assistant under sections 499 and 500 of the PPC for levelling false allegations against it.

At the point

when Gill went to the court for the present hearing on the appeal, workerrs supposedly having a place with the PML-N threw eggs and ink on him.

It shows up, notwithstanding, that Gill definitely knew about the PML-N worker’s plan. In a tweet before coming to the court, the SAPM had said that he came to know through some of his journalist friends that an “attack” had been planned on him.

“I’m a fighter of Imran Khan. I will go to the court, won’t fear you. We have faith in doing legislative issues, [we] are not hooligans like you,” he had composed on Twitter.

In a media talk later, Gill rehashed his cclaim that he knew about the PML-N workers plan previously. “Three senior writers disclosed to me that you will be assaulted [so] don’t come”, he said, adding that he was likewise advised to get the case moved to a court in Rawalpindi.

“I won’t, I will battle the case from here,” the SAPM said. I won’t ever disclose to PTI workers to do similar sort of hooliganism with PML-N pioneers, Gill added.

This isn’t the first occasion when that laborers of the party have heckled the SAPM. During a hearing of the defamation case last month, PML-N workers hurled a volley of sloganeering against Gill and the PTI government when the special assistant came to the Lahore Judicial Complex.

The workers chanted slogans of “atta chor, cheeni chor” ” (hoodlum of flour and sugar) to insult the prime minister’s special assistant. They chased Gill till he drove away from the complex.