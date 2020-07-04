Online Video Game PUBG Banned Across Pakistan

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has ‘temporarily’ banned popular online video game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) across the country, after receiving multiple complaints that highlighted the adverse effects of the online game.

The ban has been also imposed due to a number of suicide cases surfacing. It is suggested that the Lahore High Court has asked the PTA to look into the matter and listen to all the complainants. Following this, a formal hearing will take place on July 9 that will decide the fate of PUBG in the country.

It added that cases of suicide attributed to PUBG game have also been reported in media reports. “Honourable Lahore High Court has also directed the PTA to look into the issue and decide the matter after hearing the complainants. In

this regard, a hearing is being conducted on 9th of July 2020.”

It was reported that last month, a 10th grade student had committed suicide in Lahore’s Gulshan-e-Abbass Phase-II. The boy was found hanging in his room. The police also spotted a smartphone beside the body with the PUBG game app running on it. Later, his parents also confirmed to the police that they had stopped the boy from playing the game.

After the incident, a letter was written to the Punjab inspector general of police (IGP), seeking a ban on the popular online game. The letter was penned by SSP Liaqat Ali Malik on the instructions of CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed. It mentioned that the online video game has devastating impacts on the mental health of the youth and two incidents of suicide have been reported in the city.