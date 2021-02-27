Mirpur Azad Kashmir administration has announced Friday the lock-down terms of reference (TORs) imposing week-long shutdown of businesses barring essential shops and pharmacies as increasing cases already began exhausting hospital capacity.

One Week Lock-Down in Mirpur Following Rise in the The Cases from March 1

The restriction will come in force starting March 1 which will see public transport in, out, and amid the city curbed for a whole month and as will be all academic institutions.

The order issued by his office declared that the lockdown would remain in force from 6am on Monday until 12 midnight on Sunday (March 7), during which all businesses would remain closed except those allowed to operate for a specified duration with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to the notification which lays the standard operating procedures during the restrictions, shops dealing in essential items and medical stores will remain open but any public gathering, religious or political, or wedding ceremonies will be banned for a month starting March.

There would be a ban on all religious, political and social gatherings and

sports activities for two weeks, from March 1 to March 14.

The administration of Mirpur, Azad Kashmir makes an exception for weddings planned inside houses with a limited of 25 people only, while for grocery shopping days Tuesday and Friday have been fixed for which one person from a family is allowed to come out, according to the notification to this effect.

All the entry points into the districts will be sealed from the same day while people seeking to leave for medical procedures will be required to sanction their departure from magistrate.

It was reported earlier this week, the situation in the city intensified as increasing infections resulted in intense care units (ICUs) in hospitals exhausting their capacities.

According to the details, the Divisional Headquarters Hospital ICU has run out of space to accommodate more patients with surging cases that has plagued the city.

The sources said official authorities of Azad and Jammu Kashmir are considering imposing a two-week strict rules in the region to curb the viral spread.

Mirpur Commissioner has convened an emergency session to deliberate the options at disposal wherein to also discuss terms of reference if lock-down should be imposed.