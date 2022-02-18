The men, aged between 30 and 42, collectively appeared on a total of 14 counts of abuse committed on the girl between March 2009 and March 2010.

Once Again 4 Disgraced Pakistani Men Assaulted Same Girl, 15, Are Jailed in Keighley

The men would abuse the same girl, described as ‘extremely troubled and tormented’, either individually, or together, often plying her with alcohol.

They exploited girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was aged 15 at the time she was abused by the men.

These men drove the girl to parks, flats and isolated places in the Keighley area, where they abused her.

Hassan Syed Basharat, 32, of Highfield Road, Keighley, was jailed for 12 years for one count of abuse and conspiring to abuse with one of his co-defendants, Imran Sabir.

Baber Hussain, 36, of Thorn Lane, Heaton, was jailed for 13 years for seven

counts of abuse.

Omar Safdar, 30, who is already in prison, was jailed for 12 years.

Imran Sabir, 42, of Spencer Street, Keighley, was jailed for 12 years.

Meanwhile, Baber Hussain was also jailed for a further eight months each for two charges of dangerous driving, in Reading, Berkshire, and Saltaire, in April 2020 and January 2021 respectively. This took his total sentence to 13 years and four months.

Speaking after the verdict, Ed Hulbert from the Crown Prosecution Service, praised the victim for her courage in coming forward to report her ordeal as a teenager.

He said: “These men cynically manipulated and ruthlessly exploited a young and vulnerable girl.

“They plied her with drugs and alcohol and abused her systematically and repeatedly.

“They are now facing lengthy prison sentences.

“The victim has displayed immense courage and resilience in reporting these crimes and helping us to build a robust case to put before a jury. Our thoughts remain with her.”