DHO Islamabad Dr. Zaeem Zia has issued a formal advisory in view of the rapid increase in the spread of the Omicron in the federal capital after confirmation of the variant in 15 members of the same family.

Omicron Variant Reported in 15 Family Members of Islamabad

According to media reports, the Omicron virus is spreading rapidly in Islamabad. According to the advisory of DHO Islamabad Dr. Zaeem Zia, the variant was confirmed in 15 people of the same house who participated in the wedding ceremony in Islamabad. In the last 24 hours, 34 more people fell victim to the disease.

Later, the total number of patients increased to 66.

According to the DHO, the first case of Omicron was reported in Islamabad on December 25, while the number of patients infected with Omicron in Islamabad till yesterday was only 32.

The advisory issued by Dr. Zaeem Zia has directed the citizens to avoid unnecessary participation in New Year celebrations and ensure the implementation of SOPs to prevent the Omicron virus.

Avoid unnecessary travel and Violation of SOPs on New Year’s Eve, avoid crowded places, weddings, shopping malls, markets, vaccinated people go out with families, masks, and sanitizers. The DHO said that vaccination is the only way to protect against the omega-3 virus, and citizens must vaccinate themselves and their loved ones.