Omar, 25, Hussain, 25, Ahad, 24, Jailed for Post Office Nurglary in Stratford Upon Avon

Three men have been jailed for their part in a burglary at a Post Office in Stratford Upon Avon.

Former Post Office employee Omar Ahmed conspired to commit the offence with the Mohammed Ahad, an employee in the attached shop.

On the night of 6 January 2018 the two men broke into the Post Office on Henley Street where they disabled the CCTV system and stole a substantial amount of cash .

The men were arrested later in the month after being identified as suspects following a Warwickshire Police investigation.

Ahad, 24, of Milford Croft, Birmingham previously pleaded guilty to burglary and was yesterday jailed for two-and-a-half years at Warwick Crown Court. He had also pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud.

Ahmed, 25, of Southbank Road, Cradley Heath, also pleaded guilty to burglary and was jailed for two years and two months.

Another man, Mohammed Hussain, 25, of Station Road, Cradley Heath was jailed for 11 months for providing a false alibi



for Ahmed. He pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Detective Sergeant Abigail Simpson from the Warwickshire Police Serious and Complex Crime Team said: “This was an audacious and well planned crime; unfortunately for Ahad and Ahmed they made several key errors that meant we quickly identified them as suspects and arrested them.”

