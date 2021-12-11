A UK school has faced criticism after a video emerged showing a group of Muslim students being forced to pray outside in the winter cold.

Oldham School Slammed after Muslim Students Seen Praying in the Cold

Oldham Academy North, near Manchester, was slammed by the local community following the release of the footage, MailOnline reported.

It has been claimed that a teacher demanded the students leave the school building in order to conduct their Friday prayers.

In the video, eight male students can be seen praying on the street outside. Social media users described the footage as “disgusting.”

One student reportedly involved said: “We were praying inside and a teacher came in and told us we aren’t allowed to pray in that room. She slammed the door and seemed angry.

“We have had a prayer room for a long time and teachers would allow us to go there for our prayers.”

The school claimed that the students were unable to pray inside because of flooding and damage to several classrooms, but has launched an investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson said

in a statement: “Earlier this week, photos on social media began to circulate of students at The Oldham Academy North praying outside.

“We would like to offer a sincere apology. We are proud of our diversity and have never, and would never, stop students from praying or ask them to pray outside.

“At Oldham Academy North, we consider our diversity our greatest strength. We will always do everything in our power to ensure our students, staff and our communities are given the very best opportunities in life.”

Arooj Shah, the local council leader, said: “When we were made aware of the issues raised at the Oldham Academy North, we acted quickly to speak with the school to understand what had happened.

“Having spoken with the school leaders I am glad they have apologized to those who were affected and will be writing to parents to explain,” he said.

“Oldham is a proud and diverse borough and I know that the Oldham Academy North sees this as a strength for the school,” he added.

“We will continue conversations with the school around this matter to investigate the situation properly.”