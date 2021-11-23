The local police have arrested the man who had allegedly shot dead earlier Monday his 18-month-old son after a domestic dispute with his wife who had gone to her father’s house after the repeated abusive behaviour from the suspect.

OKARA MAN WHO SHOT DEAD 18-MONTH-OLD SON ARRESTED

The suspect’s wife, who lodged the complaint with the police, said Maqsood, aka Doli is a drug peddler, and that he beat her every day.

Some six days ago my husband beat me and kicked me out of the house after which I have been living with my parents, she said, adding that today Doli came to my parents’ house and opened fire.

The police of said they have arrested the suspect and have

confiscated arms from him as well.

Earlier today a man shot dead his 18-month-old son over a domestic dispute in Punjab’s Okara on Monday.

As per police, the man named Maqsood and his wife were having a domestic dispute for long. The woman left went to her parents’ house. Maqsood went to his inlaws to bring back his wife but she denied and during a heated argument, he shot at his minor son.

The minor was rushed to the hospital, but sadly he succumbed to his bullet wounds at the medical facility. The father had earlier fled the scene as police launched the search for his arrest.

The maternal grandmother of the deceased child said that Maqsood badly bashed his wife and later killed his own son.