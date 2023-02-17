The harrowing earthquake hit that Turkey and Syria on February 6 and left the death toll surpassing 44,000 has left the world in shock and distress. With the rising number of deaths, millions of Turkish and Syrians are in a dire need of humanitarian aid, with many survivors being left homeless in near-freezing temperatures.

Nusret Gokce To Feed 5,000 Earthquake Victims in Turkiye Daily

Among the millions of people donating and lending support to help Turkish residents of Hatay and other provinces are a number of international celebrities who have promised their assistance to the survivors. This long list of prominent figures just had the addition of world-famous Turkish chef Nusret Gokce who has vowed to help his people. Gokce, who is also known as Salt Bae, promised to feed at least 5,000 survivors on a daily basis.

Taking to social media, Salt Bae shared videos of his food truck with people handing out food

to the survivors.

“We started serving hot food to more people, targeting 5000 people every day. We started serving hot meals for 5000 people and more,” explained Gokce.

“It will be the most important and meaningful service in the world for us,” Gokce captioned another Instagram post that gave a virtual tour of the mobile kitchen of his restaurant Nusr Et preparing meals to reach the earthquake-hit areas.

Other than Gokce, another Turkish chef CZN Burak also helped earthquake affectees in Turkiye. Burak posted videos of the basic food items and drinking water being provided to the people in Hatay and other Turkish provinces. CZN Burak also shared posts of him preparing meals for the survivors. “May God bless everyone who contributed,” he wrote.

Salt Bae is a Dubai-based Turkish entrepreneur and chef widely known for his technique for preparing and seasoning meat and steak. Gokce owns a chain of luxury restaurants around the world. Gokce became an Internet meme after his technique went viral.