Ayesha Sohail, a female anchor of private TV news, has filed a case of violence and assault against her husband Barrister Ehtesham Amiruddin, an anchor of another TV Channel.

Now Elder Sister Ayesha Sohail Became Victim of Domestic Violence and Abuse By Husband

According to the text of the FIR filed by Ayesha Sohail, her husband had evicted her and her children from the house at 2 am a few months back. Her husband has been beating her constantly since the marriage, but she has endured it all for the sake of the honor of the parents and the children.

In the FIR registered on 21 Dec 2020, Ayesha Sohail has alleged that she is now living in a separate house but her husband also comes here under the pretext of meeting the children and beats them up. At 5:23 a.m. on Monday,

Ehtesham entered the house and started beating me as soon as I arrived. The accused slapped me, grabbed me by the hair, and dragged me by the throat, and tried to strangle me. He kept on threatening and then fled after threatening to make the noise to the children and maid.

Ayesha Sohail has also alleged in the FIR that her brother-in-law Hisham Amiruddin along with her cousins ​​Omar Shahid and Afroz tried to abduct their children.

Police have registered a case against her anchor husband Barrister Hisham Amiruddin at the request of the female anchorperson.

Earlier in July 2019, the sister of Ayesha Sohail, Fatima Sohail accused

actor and DJ Mohsin Abbas of abuse and cheating.

Fatima accused Moshin through a detailed social media post, alleging that Mohsin physically abused her while she was pregnant; upon her confronting him about cheating.

Here are the some of captions from Ayesha Sohail’s Instagram, where she described her husband Ehtesham Amiruddin as one of the best and loving husband in the universe.



So the lady have to explain it these were just copy paste or Ehtesham Amiruddin forced her to write these captions.

A real man spoils his lady with attention, affection, honesty, loyalty and love and I m spoiled

A husband is just a title any man can have but it takes a heart and life to live by it and u never failed to show me how much I mean to u. Happy Anniversary hubby. Stay blessed and be mine forever and ever.

7 years down and forever to go InshAllah and on this anniversary Ehtesham, I want to tell u that u r the man who always make me feel loved and desired, I want u to know that these feelings are definitely mutual.



I want to tell u that u r the one who still gives butterflies in my stomach after all these years. And I want to tell u that u r the only one i want to annoy for the rest of my life. Happy wedding anniversary hubby, stay blessed and stay in love with me forever and ever.