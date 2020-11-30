Nottingham Islam Slammed After Slandered Groom and Imam As Couple

Nottingham Islam, a religious information centre based in the United Kingdom, is slammed for their controversial tweet posted on Monday.

Nottingham Islam Information Point are dedicated Muslims that have been conveying the message of Islam to the non-Muslims of Nottingham since 1997.

In their tweet, now deleted, the Nottingham Islam shared a picture of two men standing together with caption: “Mabrook! Congratulations to John and Zulkiful for getting married earlier this evening. Alhamdulillah, we conducted their Nikah and issued the certificate. May Allah accept their marriage and keep them united throughout their lives…ameen.”

Picture was removed, after a nasty social media attack on the organization for the tweet which showed what looks like an Asian brother standing close with a revert white elderly male, but description below picture says they just got married.

A clarification has been made by the organization on their Twitter feed.

Clarifying Misconceptions: We do not conduct same-gender marriages as our beautiful religion does not teach us of doing such things. Some names can be neutral gender thus confusion can begin. Verification is crucial in Islam and that is the best way. O Allah save us from slander.

Many people on twitter tells them that th tweet could have been written better.

You just need to clarify the text e.g. “… Pictured here with the Imam”

You could have said “The image below shows the groom with the Imam”.

Whoever is running this account is an embarrassment… you have slandered the two guys in the photo with such a lazy and an irresponsible tweet.

Whoever wrote this post could have mentioned “ sister Zaulkifal”, as in today’s world with so much fitna, even a minute mistake like this is sending and creating wrong message about Islam.

For above tweets org replied,

This is a great lesson for Muslims to reflect on the Story of the slander of Ayesha (Radi Allahu ‘anha). Allah teaches us to “verify” information lest we fall into error. People can easily make mistakes yes, but people can easily dm and ask if something is true.