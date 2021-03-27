Superintendent Saddar Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti revealed that the accused tried to occupy a citizen’s plot and demolished the walls of the property.

Notorious Land Grabber Mansha Bomb’s Three Son Booked in Lahore

The accused include Amir Mansha, Asim Mansha, and Tariq Mansha. Looted gold, cash, and latest automatic weapons have also been recovered from Mansha’s sons, Rehman added.

In November last year, at least 77 cases of land grabbing, extortion, murder, attempt to murder, and terrorism have been registered against them.

It is to be noted that Malik Mansha Khokhar also known as Mansha Bomb, is the leader of a land mafia operating in Johar Town Lahore. He is wanted by the law enforcement agencies in over 70 cases of land encroachment, firing at the police, murder, and attempted murder.

The first case of illegally and fraudulently taking possession of land was filed against him in 1982.

Mansha Bomb is notorious for targeting the poor and depriving them of their properties.

One way he has managed to dodge the litany of charges against him is through maintaining a favourable relationship with whichever political party is in power in Punjab.

“Mansha also has a team of well-paid lawyers who shield him from legal troubles,” says a police officer, on the condition of anonymity. He is equally comfortable with the provincial bureaucracy, according to officials. There is rarely a department where he does not know an officer.

The police say that he keeps slipping out of their hands as every time an officer goes after him that officer is then relocated. There are six cases under trial currently where cops have been accused by Mansha of attempts to kidnap him.

But hard times may be around the corner for the criminal. After the Supreme Court took notice of land grabbing in Lahore, the chief justice has ordered for his and his sons’ names to be placed on the Exit Control List. Last week, the city administration launched a large-scale operation against encroachments. Under it, 80 kanals of land possessed by Mansha, worth over Rs5 billion, was retrieved. The land, illegally acquired, had been rented out for commercial and residential purposes. Mansha’s cousin was in charge of collecting the rents.