A session court on Tuesday reserved verdict in the murder case of Noor Mukadam against prime suspect Zahir Jaffer.

Noor Murder Case: Pakistani Court to Announce Verdict on Feb 24

The session court headed by judge Atta Rabbani said that the bench would announce the verdict on February 24. The verdict comes after defence and prosecution completed their arguments in the high-profile murder case. Noor Mukadam, a 27-year-old woman, was murdered on July 20 within the limits of the Kohsar police station in Islamabad’s F-7 area.

The prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam, Zahir, was formally charged for the crime by an Islamabad court in October 2021. Besides him, two of the family’s domestic employees — Jamil and Jan Mohammad — were also indicted, along with Tahir Zahoor, the owner of a counselling and psychotherapy service named Therapy Works.

During a previous hearing, the lawyer of the Therapy Works owner and five other suspects has completed the final arguments in the

Noor Mukadam murder case and pleaded with the court to acquit them

Zahir Jaffer, the prime accused in Noor Mukadam murder case, had denied committing the crime and said during a hearing that he lost consciousness and found Noor dead when he woke up. He pleaded not guilty to the killing, saying he was innocent and the family of Noor Mukadam was trying to frame him to get money.

In a written statement submitted to the court, Jaffer levelled a series of allegations against Noor and her father Shaukat Mukadam. “Noor’s family was trying to frame him to get money out of his rich family,” the prime accused claimed in his written statement. He added that Noor Mukadam had forcedly arranged a drug party and invited her friends.

The grisly murder, in which Noor Mukadam was killed, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area. The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where he allegedly killed her with a sharp instrument.