Noor Mukadam’s ‘Boyfriend’ Zahir Jaffer ‘is Alcoholic, Not Mentally Unstable’

Zahir Jaffer, the main suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, is alcoholic, but not mentally unstable, says Therapy Works CEO Dr Tahir Zahoor.

“I told Zahir Jaffer’s parents to get him admitted to the hospital as soon as possible. Jaffer was not mentally unstable, but was addicted to alcohol. However, his parents did not follow my recommendations,” Dr Tahir told a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

“Zakir Jaffer (Zahir’s father) had asked us to go look in on Zahir with the help of our team,” Dr Tahir said, referring to the incidents that took place on the day Noor was murdered.

He said, “When the team reached Zahir’s residence, we found a crowd at the scene. Bystanders informed us the door has been close for two days.”

recalled that he had asked Zakir if Zahir was in possession of any weapon. “Zakir told me that Zahir had no weapons, but he was angry,” he said.

Dr Wamiq Riaz, another official of Therapy Works, said: “When we reached the place, the door was closed. Zakir instructed us to break it down and go inside.”

He said the team managed to put up a ladder outside and enter the room through a window, upon which they saw Noor’s body.

Dr Tahir said that Therapy Works had a record of all calls made to them. He said: “When I informed Zakir about the body, he said he may have been under the influence of alcohol which is how he committed the murder. Any father, when given such a news, should be left quivering.”

“Zahir created a fiasco on seeing the police, but he was completely normal before that,” he added.