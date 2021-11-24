The sessions court adjourned further hearing of Noor Mukadam murder case until December 1.

NOOR MUKADAM MURDER TRIAL ADJOURNED UNTIL DEC 1ST

Prime accused of the murder Zahir Jaffer and all other accused were produced in the court of the additional sessions judge in the murder trial today.

Zahir Jaffer’s counsel Zulqarnain Saleem Sikandar was also present in the court hearing.

The court recorded statement of a prosecution witness, computer operator Muhammad Jabir, in today’s case proceedings.

The case proceedings adjourned for further hearing till December 1st, on the request of the defence lawyers.

In a previous hearing counsels of accused filed a plea

in court for providing complete video footage related to the murder.

Footage from the CCTV cameras at the residence of Zahir Jaffer, has emerged showing how the victim unsuccessfully tried to run away before being murdered cold-bloodedly in Islamabad.

The grisly murder, in which Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area.

Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.