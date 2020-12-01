Noor Bukhari Asks Minal Khan Not To Post Pics With Boyfriend Its Not Islamic

Aiman Khan has returned from Turkey and reunited with her twin sister Minal Khan. Popular twins Aiman and Minal Khan turned 22 on November 20, 2020.

Both celebrated their birthday together at a party, photos from the event went viral on the internet. Friends like Hanish Qureshi, Hassan Rizvi, and Sadaf Kanwal attended the party to share the happiness of the birthday girls.

The adorable pictures from birthday party went viral however the PDA filled pictures of Minal Khan with her beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram received severe backlash.

One of the picture of Minal Khan and her boyfriend Ahsan Mohsin Ikram also spread like a fire on social media as Minal

could be seen sitting on his lap.

Among many criticizers, actress Noor Bukhari is also the one who expressed her views on these pictures.

She commented and wrote, “I really like both the sisters. But if thry are married then being close and posting these pics r fine but if not they are misleading youth. Making it alright to post intimate pics before marriage. Or may be they are nikkahfied aur unke parents khush hein.”

It should be mentioned here that soon after Minal turned 22, the Jalan actress confirmed that she and Ahsan are in a relationship by uploading a mirror selfie with beau on her Instagram account.