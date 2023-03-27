Nobody Buying Maryam Nawaz’s Painting Made By Rabi Pirzada

Former Pakistani singer and actress Rabi Pirzada has expressed a genuine concern as she has failed to sell Maryam Nawaz’s painting despite trying a lot.

media who shared their opinions under Pirzada’s post, Nawaz isn’t favored by many people in the political context, on the flip side, Khan is much more popular and loved by people.

Pirzada said that she is concerned of the painting not being sold as she needs the money to assist poor households. Rabi also maintained that if someone is interested please contact her.

Pirzada quit the entertainment industry after her private videos and photos were leaked. Pirzada now runs a foundation, Rabi Pirzada Foundation, that helps deserving people.