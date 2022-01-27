No Vigil Held On Fifth Death Anniversary Yassar Yaqub Shot Dead in Huddersfield

No vigil was held to mark the fifth anniversary of the death of Yassar Yaqub.

On January 2, 2017, the 28-year-old was shot dead by West Yorkshire Police on an M62 slip road at Ainley Top, Huddersfield.

Yassar’s family and friends have held vigils to mark the date in previous years, but no event is planned for this year, his father Mohammed Yaqub has confirmed.

He told: “Due to Covid it is advisable not to put lives at risk. Yassar would not want this.”

Mr Yaqub has fought to discover the truth of his son’s death since the shooting five years ago, but a formal inquest is not set to begin until later this year.

At the trial of the man driving the car Yassar was in, Moshin Amin, at Leeds Crown Court in 2018 Yassar was said to

have obeyed police instructions.

However, the father-of-two had crouched down and as he brought his hands back up the officer was “under no doubt he was holding a handgun”.

Mr Amin also told the court that Yassar Yaqub was a drug dealer.

Amin was convicted of conspiracy to possess firearms and ammunition with intent to endanger life. He was jailed for 18 years.

In February 2021 the IOPC had recommended various improvements to how West Yorkshire Police handled its radio communications in such situations.

A Facebook group calling for justice for Yassar Yaqub today posted an update to mark the anniversary.

They said: “Yassar’s family are still grieving since his death, which has had a significant physical and emotional impact on their lives as a result from a broken heart.

“Till today they are tirelessly fighting to seek justice and will continue to do so.”

They added: “A humble request to keep Yassar in your prayers and continue to support #justiceforyassar.”