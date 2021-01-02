The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has Friday rolled out a new travel advisory for its international operations set to remain in force until March 31.

No Tickets and Boarding Pass to Travellers To Pakistan Without Negative Test Report

The new standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued by the Director Air Transport department of CAA according to which the travelers must furnish a maximum 96-hour prior negative report.

Airlines are restricted not to issue tickets and boarding passes to passengers without checking their negative reports according to the new advisory effective immediately.

However, there’s an exception of this condition for at least 24 countries from Category A of CAA.



The travelers from these 24 countries will not have

to present their reports for boarding or landing in Pakistan.

On the other hand, travelers are advised to update their travel itinerary on the pass track application.



Those with 12-hour or less stay of transit are exempt from this and test reports both, while people with disabilities, and diplomats, too, are rendered an exception.

Earlier last week, the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan extended the temporary travel restrictions it imposed on the UK flights earlier last week in view of a second novel wave amplified by a newly detected strain found hastily transmissible across Britain.

In its new notification released in December, the national aviation authority, which enforced the restrictions initially for a week until Dec 29, has now extended them for another week ending January 4, 2021.