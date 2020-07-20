No Parent Should Ever Have To Bury His Child, Fazal Hussain Has Buried Son and Grandson

It is extremely hard or rather impossible to even fathom the pain of losing someone forever.



Fazal Hussain Who Lost His Son and Grandson in Chakswari Collapse

They say that no parent should ever have to bury their child, but Fazal Hussain Roopyal buried his son and grandson after they lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Fazal Hussain Roopyal who lost his son Ch Nadeem Roopyal and grandson Ch Raheem Roopyal in Chakswari collpase, May Allah SWT strengthen Choudary Fazal Hussain and his family give them immense sabr, steadfastness in these times of extreme hardships and grant SHAHEED Ch Nadeem, Ch Raheem Roopyal and Zeeshan son of Akhtar Jannat al Firdous. Ameen!

Chaudary Fazal Hussain

who is the eye witness told, he was in kitchen area having tea when building started shaking and after a bang building collapsed and they got trapped.

Chaudary Fazal Hussain is among the survivors of the tragic incident but he lost his son Nadeem Roopyal and grandson Raheem Roopyal, whom he buried with own hands.

The whole of Chakswari and Mirpur is in immense pain on a huge loss as they lost a great example of a man with great character and manners who always helped the poor in the society. Ch Nadeem was close to everyone’s heart and left a eternal good impression on every soul he met in this temporary world.

You will ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED by Society you served very well.