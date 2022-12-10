Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated all Arabs on Moroccan Football Team winning Saturday’s match against Portugal.

No one is above Morocco in the World Cup: Sheikh Mohammed

“No one is above Morocco in the World Cup. Congratulations to all Arabs. The Arab dream is getting achieved by the lions of Morocco,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 Saturday, becoming the first Arab and African nation to reach the World Cup semis.

No Arab or African team has ever made it beyond this stage of a World Cup.

This came four days after Morocco defeated Spain in a dramatic penalty-kick shootout. The World Cup kicked off in Qatar on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Morocco will become the first African team to compete in the FIFA World Cup™ semi-finals after a courageous, backs-to-the-wall 1-0 victory over Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium.

Youssef En-Nesyri was the hero for the injury-hit Atlas Lions with a superb first-half header that continued the team’s fairy tale run at Qatar 2022.

The Moroccans were always going to be overwhelming outsiders against the star-studded Seleção das Quinas, and their odds lengthened yet further ahead of kick-off with the news that key defenders Nayef Aguerd and Noussair Mazraoui had both been ruled out with injury.

Worse still, wounded warrior Romain Saiss – another stalwart at the back – attempted to play but was eventually forced off in tears early in the second half, clutching his heavily strapped hamstring. But although that left the Moroccans holding on against their heavyweight European rivals, hold on they did.

Portugal had their moments either side of half-time, with Bruno Fernades rattling the bar, Yassine Bounou producing some superb saves to deny Joao Felix and Cristiano Ronaldo, and Pepe heading wide in stoppage time when it seemed easier to scorer.

But the Atlas Lions could also have scored more than that solitary, all-important El-Nesyri header, and no-one can question that this team – fresh from boosting their tournament-leading defensive record with yet another clean sheet – are well worth their place in the last four.

They will, however, compete in that semi-final without ﻿Walid Cheddira, who picked up two yellow cards inside 60 seconds to earn himself a 93rd-minute dismissal, further weaking Regragui’s options for Wednesday’s historic encounter.