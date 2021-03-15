Reality star Kim Kardashian has called out to those who bully and body-shame others and said no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgment for entertainment.

No One Deserves To Be Treated with Judgment: Kim Kardashian on Body-Shaming

Kim Kardashian recalled how she was attacked for gaining 60 pounds during her first pregnancy. In an Instagram story, Kardashian detailed how she had been compared to a killer whale during the later stages of her pregnancy in 2013, and how her figure was contrasted unfavorably to Prince William’s wife Kate, who was also pregnant at the time.

“I cried every single day over what was happening to my body, mainly from the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy person should look like – as

well as being compared to Shamu the Whale by the media,” she wrote, referring to the mammal that used to perform at SeaWorld.

“I was shamed on a weekly basis with cover stories that made my insecurities so painful I couldn’t leave the house for months after. It really broke me,” said Kardashian, who rose to fame through her family’s reality TV show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

The 40-year Reality star told her 208 million Instagram followers, “No-one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgment for entertainment.”

In June 2013, Kardashain gave birth to her daughter North, and later in 2015, she had a son named Saint and had two children by a surrogate because of health complications. Moreover, Last month, Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper Kanye West, who she was married to seven years.