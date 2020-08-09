No Need to Keep Quite, Or To Be Apologetic on Kashmir Remarks, says Mahathir

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad Saturday said despite knowing potential backlash, he had spoken in support of Kashmiri people at United Nations General Assembly last year for what he would offer “no apology”.

“I had chosen to speak out despite being aware of the potential backlash. To my mind, keeping quiet is not an option… I offer no apology for what I had said,” Mahathir said while addressing an event held in Kuala Lumpur to mark a year of military siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Dr Mahathir also shared some key points of the address on his Twitter handle which rubbished the impression created by multiple Indian media outlets on Saturday as the Malaysian leader felt any remorse over his remarks in support of the Kashmiri people for its adverse impact on Malaysian exports.

Putting to rest Indian media assertions, he said though his remarks had affected Malaysian palm oil export to India but “I don’t know if that is a high price to pay for speaking out against such injustices.”

During his last year’s address at United Nations General Assembly, Dr Mahathir Mohamad said, “despite UN resolution on Jammu and Kashmir, the country has been invaded and occupied. There may be reasons for

this action but it is still wrong.” He had called for resolution of the issue by peaceful means.

“India should work with Pakistan to resolve this problem. Ignoring the UN would lead to other forms of disregard for the UN and the rule of law,” he had remarked at the United Nations.

Addressing the event, he said all the tell-tale signs were pointing towards another situation whereby a big and powerful country imposed its will with impunity on a small and defenceless nation.

Mahathir, once world’s longest serving elected leader, said that it was transpired from his “contentious speech” at UN last year that what he had said there was mild and to a certain degree, restrained.

“Now that I am no more the prime minister, I take it that I can now speak without restrain and address the Kashmir issue without threats of boycotts and such,” he remarked.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on his Twitter handle, thanked Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad for his remarks in support of Kashmiris and against the Indian repression in IIOJK.

“I want to thank Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad for speaking in support of Kashmiris and against Indian repression in Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir – this time at a function on 8th Aug to mark a year of the illegal Indian actions in IIOJK,” the prime minister said.