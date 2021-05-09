A new traffic light system of rules means international travel will no longer be illegal.

No More Hotel Quarantine For Brits Returning Back from 12 Countries After 17 May

However, places on the green list – which includes Portugal, Israel and Gibraltar – have their own restrictions on who can visit from abroad.

The transport secretary said the UK approach was “necessarily cautious”.

But the travel industry has said it is too cautious and called it a reopening of air travel “in name only”.

Turkey, the Maldives and Nepal will be added to England’s red list of countries from 04:00 BST on Wednesday 12 May, meaning travellers from those destinations will have to quarantine in a hotel for 10 days on their return.

The biggest group is the amber list – which includes popular European destinations such as Spain, Italy and France.

People returning from those countries have to isolate from home for at

least five days – but Mr Shapps said no-one should be travelling to those destinations at the moment.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have not said when they might ease their strict travel restrictions, but Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said all four of the UK’s chief medical officers agreed on the principles behind the traffic light system.

Speaking at a Downing Street briefing, Mr Shapps said the changes were a “tentative” first step to opening up travel, as there remained “concern about the resurgence of crisis”.

Mr Shapps said the “success in combating crisis” in the UK was “not yet replicated in many places abroad”.

“We must make sure the countries we reconnect with are safe,” he added.

Tests will be required before and after travel.

The full list of 12 countries and territories people in England can travel to without having to quarantine upon return are:

Portugal

Israel

Singapore

Australia

New Zealand

Brunei

Iceland

Gibraltar

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands