The nikah of Junaid Safdar, the son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and (retd) Capt Safdar Awan was solemnised on Sunday in a private ceremony at the luxurious Lanesborough hotel in London.

Nikah Ceremony of Junaid Safdar and Aisha Saif

The first few photos of the event are out, showing the groom himself, his grandfather PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the groom’s uncle Hussain Nawaz, and party member and former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Junaid can be seen dressed in a black tuxedo, complete with a bow tie, and a white pocket square.

Junaid has tied the knot with former politician Saif-ur-Rehman’s daughter, Aisha Saif.

Maryam Nawaz, who did not attend

the ceremony, shared some photos of the occasion and wished the couple well.

“May Allah always keep you happy and prosperous,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, while sharing the invitation card to the event, Maryam had announced she will not be able to attend the ceremony “owing to blatant victimisation, bogus cases and my name on ECL”.

“I was in jail when my beloved mother passed away and now I won’t be able to share my son’s happiness, but, I will NOT make any request to this government for travel abroad. I leave the matter to Almighty Allah,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence in Lahore is also decked with traditional wedding lights.