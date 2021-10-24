A man who abused a child over a five-year period has been jailed for almost two decades following a nine-day trial.

Nigha Hussain Jailed After Being Convicted for Historic Abuse of a Teen in Bradford

The incidents began in 1995, when the victim was eight-years-old.

Nigha Hussain, who was around 22 at the time, began exposing himself in front of the girl, on several occasions in Bradford.

The abuse stopped in 2000 and the victim reported the incident to West Yorkshire Police in 2014.

Hussain, now 48, of Court Road, Birmingham, was charged with seven counts of indecent assault, three counts of attempted abuse of a child and indecency with a child.

At Bradford Crown Court on Thursday (29 July 2021), Hussain was sentenced to a total of 18 years in prison, following a nine-day trail and a unanimous guilty verdict.

He was given 14 years for attempted assault of a child, four years for

indecent assault to run consecutively and three years for indecency with a child, to run concurrently.

Hussain was also placed on the offenders register for life.

West Yorkshire Police Investigating Officer Deborah Thornes said: “The actions of Hussain had a lasting impact on the victim, which is why she decided to come forward many years later and report what he had done, and I’d like to commend her bravery for doing so.

“Although his crimes were committed years ago, it does not diminish the severity of his actions, and I am glad that he has been brought to justice and will now spend a considerable amount of time behind bars. It’s a small price to pay on the lasting impact his actions had on this victim.

“I would encourage anyone who has been subject to this type of behaviour to please contact West Yorkshire Police, you will be listened too, and we will do our utmost to bring the perpetrator to justice.”