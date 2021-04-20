TV host Nida Yasir, who recently dressed similarly as famous Turkish character Halime Sultan in the series Ertugrul, has somehow angered the netizens.

Nida Yasir Trolled By Ertugrul Fans As Halime Sultan Ordered Online

Donned in traditional blue attire with a statement headpiece, Nida Yasir hosted a Ramzan transmission last week, however, her dress being dolled up as Halime Sultan was, however, fumed the fans as the public gets sentimental in any matter related to the renowned Turkish drama ‘Ertugrul’.

The Dirilis fans could not resist trolling her. One of the netizens wrote, “When you order Halima

Sultan from Daraz”. Someone wrote, “When you cast Halima Sultan in the low budget”. A social media user wrote, “When you order the wrong Halimy”.

Nida yasir .. Because she is the most fazool anchor of the morning show, i started hating her from her show when she called the parents of a child rape victicm and asked silly question on air. But don’t know why people like to watch her show.

Halki anch py bhuni hoe Halime Sultan

Bhai Haleema sultan cast kerni hai 3.5 crore Thori sassti Haleem dekhao.

When boys Fry something for the first time

When you give online order to an unknown company

Halima Multan