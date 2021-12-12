Nida Tahir, granddaughter of fourth Ahmadiyya caliphate Mirza Tahir, has accused current caliphate Mirza Masroor’s relative of abusing her at Qasr-i-Khilafat (Khilafat House) in Chenab Nagar, it has emerged on Saturday.

Nida Tahir Allegedly Abused at Khilafat House by Mirza Masroor’s Relative

An audio of Mirza Masroor, the current caliphate of the Ahmadiyya community, and the victim has gone viral on social media. The victim’s parents have taken the girl to London to meet with Mirza Masroor.

During the meeting, Nida Tahir accused Mahmood Ahmed Shah, brother-in-law of Mirza Masroor, of abusing her at the Khilafat House.

Meanwhile, Mirza Masroor tried to silent the girl by introducing Sharia matters. To which the victim said she has been assaulted and has all the evidence in this regard and she will move court.

The current caliphate asked the victim to provide four witnesses and tried to suppress the case. However, Nida Tahir refused to remain silent and said that she have all the evidence against

Mahmood Ahmad Shah, the relative of Mirza Masroor, and will move court.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mirza Masroor, the fifth caliphate of Ahmadiyya community, has three brothers-in-law – Khalid Shah, Mahmood Shah and Qasim Shah. Mahmud Shah is likely to be the sixth caliphate of Ahmadiyya. He is currently the President of Anjuman Ahmadiyya (Rabwah) for 2019 and 2020.

An attempt is being made to cover up this incident, which happened inside the Khilafat House and the pressure has been increased on the victim’s family to suppress the case. However, Nida Tahir revealed through audio that Mahmood Shah had abused her several times but no action has been taken yet despite complaints.

On the other hand, Ahmadiyya activist Afaf Azhar, in an alleged audio, revealed that Ahmed Yousuf, father of an Ahmadiyya girl named Najma Yousaf was also killed after he filed a case against workers of Khilafat House for abusing her daughter. The activist claimed that Ahmed Yousuf Advocate was killed by Ahmadiyya after the revelation came to light.