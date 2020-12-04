Senior clinician Dr Jomo Mathurine (from Milton Keynes, Bucks), based at East Surrey Hospital (bottom right) in Redhill, recorded unsuspecting women – including his 19-year-old student nurse girlfriend – by installing covert cameras.

NHS Gynaecologist Filmed Women With Spy Camera Hidden in His GLASSES

The father-of-two, Mathurine, who also worked in private medicine, was based at East Surrey Hospital in Redhill and Wexham Park Hospital in Slough, Berks, but has now been struck off.

The obstetrics and gynaecology consultant, 50, was branded a ‘predator’ at a disciplinary tribunal after it was heard he made 15 images and 96 videos.

The voyeur doctor went through ‘significant planning’ to set up cameras in his glasses and

a key fob so he could secretly film the young nurse named as ‘Ms A’ at her student accommodation during their two-year relationship.

Without her knowledge, he recorded 26 clips of the student midwife’s genitals and the tribunal heard he also filmed other women during acts.

He was previously jailed for 14 months at Reading Crown Court, Berks, and placed on the Offenders’ Register.

In some of the 26 movie clips found on a digital card in those spectacles, police found a movie where Mathurine watched himself setting up a car key fob with a button that sets it to record.

The court heard how the key fob device had never been recovered by police, who found similar ones for sale online.