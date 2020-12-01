The UK fully leaves the EU from January 1, 2021, meaning visitors to France from the UK must respect the so-called 90/180-day rule. This includes second-home owners.

News Rules Imposed for British Traveler By EU from 1st January

Furious British expats have blasted post-Brexit travel rules which will prevent them from spending more than three months at a time at a holiday home in the EU.

In a recent seminar EU officials confirmed that UK visitors will be treated as ‘third-country’ (non-EU/EEA/Swiss) citizens with full effect from January 1 and thus will be subject to the rule of staying no more than 90 days in any 180-day period.

As with other third-country citizens, their passports will be stamped with the date of entry and exit so border officials can check they do not overstay, the EU says.

So as to have passports stamped, Britons will have to join the ‘all passports’ lanes at EU airports, not fast EU-only automatic gates, and could,

in theory, be asked for additional paperwork.

They will also have to ensure that their British passports have at least six months left to run on them and any ‘extra’ time obtained by renewing the passport early may not count.

People who exceed the 90 day limit could face the threat of a fine or even be banned entry to the EU’s Schengen travel zone.

Anyone who wants to stay in an EU country for longer than three months will likely have to apply for a visa.

EU countries are under pressure to change the rules to allow longer stays amid fears the measures will spell the end for many people’s dreams of having a foreign bolthole.

Paperwork that border officials may ask for from third-country nationals can include: a return ticket, proof of medical insurance for the trip, proof of sufficient financial means to cover the duration, and proof of accommodation such as a hotel booking or if staying with a member of the public.