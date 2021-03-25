Newlywed Drowned after Getting into Difficulties in Last Summer, Inquest Heard

A BRADFORD teenager drowned after getting into difficulties at a Dales beauty spot last summer, an inquest heard.

Mohammed Bilal Zeb, 18, of Chellow Grange Road, was at Linton Falls, near Grassington, on July 31.He was there with his wife of five weeks, Selina Kauser, who told the inquest her husband could not swim.

Mr Zeb’s brother-in-law Vikar Hussain, said ‘Bilal’, as he was known, leapt into the water after seeing others swimming.But the teenager soon got into difficulties.

Members of the public plus

members of Mr Zeb’s family pulled him from the water and CPR was performed until emergency services arrived.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at 9.18pm.John Broadbridge, assistant coroner for North Yorkshire, recorded a verdict that Mr Zeb had drowned because of an accident.

He added contributory factors included asthma and Covid-19.Thousands expressed their condolences to the family following the tragedy.

One person said: “He was very nice person. I recorded his wedding movie. I can’t stop my tears.”

Another added: “Always sad to hear someone go so soon prayers with family and friends. Rip Billy.” May Allah grant him and his mother Jannah Ameen